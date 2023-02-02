Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with Dabboo Ratnani for a photoshoot. The photographer recently shared a video from behind the scenes. The Shaakuntalam actress looked dreamy in a yellow dress and carried one of her brightest smiles for the series of photos. In the video shared by Dabboo, Samantha can be seen jumping on a trampoline. While she posed mid-air, a radiating smile is what complemented her look. She was truly a vision to behold.

Sharing the video, Dabboo wrote, “#btswithdabboo with ☀️💛 @samantharuthprabhuoffl Photography 📸 @dabbooratnani Video Edited by @kiararatnani @manishadratnani #dabbooreels #32of365 #dabbooratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooratnanicalendar #samantharuthprabhu

@dabbooratnanistudio 01.02.2023."

Back in 2022, Dabboo took to his social media handle to share a picture with the actress donning the same attire and wrote, “#btswithdabboo with the radiant Samantha @Samanthaprabhu2".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was recently welcomed by the Russo Brothers in the Indian installment of Citadel. She will share screen space with Varun Dhawan in this show, directed by Raj and DK. The makers revealed her look. Priyanka Chopra, who’s headlining the international version of Citadel with Richard Madden, too welcomed her. She wrote, “So excited about the world of Citadel expanding. Cannot wait to share it with u (you) all."

Apart from Citadel, Samantha is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The story revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, She will seen sharing screen space with Dev Mohan. The film was initially supposed to release on February 17, but now has been postponed. The makers will be making an official announcement soon. Shaakuntalam’ is one of Telugu cinema’s most anticipated films. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, and Kabir Bedi in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here