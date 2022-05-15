Samantha Ruth Prabhu Kick Starts Sunday With Intense Workout Session, Take a Look

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu marked her Sunday with some intense workout sessions and gave major fitness goals to her fans and followers. An avid social media user, the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress often shares glimpses from her life- be it her travel updates, workout posts or quotes she resonates with. On Sunday morning, Samantha took to her Instagram Story section to share a video of her nailing her intense workout routine. Sharing the video, she wrote, “A family that works out together stays together.. (even if it wasn’t by choice)

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, the actress shared the view from her room in Sonmarg Valley. Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda were in Kashmir to shoot for their upcoming film titled Khushi. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana. After Kashmir, Samantha and Vijay will be moving to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Alleppey for the forthcoming schedules of the film.

Apart from Khushi, the actress also has a couple of projects in her kitty. Lately, she was seen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film opened to great response and her character was loved by many. Next, she has Citadel with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. The actress also finished shooting for her upcoming film Shakuntalam and has Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John in the pipeline. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in the film Yashoda. Earlier this month, the makers of the film unveiled her looks from the film. The film is directed by debutant director duo Hari – Harish under Sridevi Movies and will reportedly see The Family Man 2 actress perform some high octane stunts.

