Samantha Ruth Prabhu Likely In Salman Khan's No Entry Sequel; Shehnaaz Gill Hides Her Face From Paps

If recent reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will begin shooting for the sequel of No Entry soon. While it will star Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan as the male leads, some of the top South Indian actresses are being considered for the female leads in the film. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, big names like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia are being considered to be a part of No Entry 2. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Star Opposite Salman Khan In No Entry 2? Here’s What We Know

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport on Tuesday morning wrapped in a hoodie. The actress, who is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, was seen getting out of the Mumbai airport wearing a red hoodie and covering her head as well. While her de-glam look was attention-worthy, it was her running away from the cameras that caught us off-guard. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Shehnaaz was seen running away from the cameras.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Runs Away From Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, Covers Herself Up With a Hoodie; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has strongly reacted to a report that claimed Naga Chaitanya’s fans were upset with her as she had been allegedly “planting fake rumours” against him. The report claimed that Chaitanya’s fans believed it was Samantha who was spreading that he has been dating ‘Major’ star Sobhita Dhulipala to portray her ex-husband in a “bad light”. Reacting to the report, Samantha has urged people to “move on” as both she and Chaitanya have moved on from their relationship.

ALSO READ: Samantha Hits Back As Report Claims She’s ‘Planting’ Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Dating Rumours

Kannada Actor Diganth, who suffered an injury in his spinal cord in Goa while he was vacationing with his family was airlifted to Bengaluru for medical treatment on Tuesday. Reportedly, the actor was performing a backflip during his routine exercise when he accidentally landed on his head. He suffered an injury in his spinal cord and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Goa before being airlifted to Bengaluru. While he is now in Bengaluru, his condition is reportedly stable.

ALSO READ: Kannada Actor Diganth Manchale Is Now Stable, Further Treatment Underway

In a recent promo of IIFA 2022, Salman Khan opened up about the time when he had no money, not even to buy a t-shirt. On being asked by Riteish Deshmukh about the most memorable moment of his life, Salman revealed how there was a time when he could not afford a t-shirt and therefore it was Suneil Shetty who had helped him in buying one. Salman further walked toward Suneil’s son and actor Ahan Shetty and talked about how it was the latter’s father who helped him.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Breaks Down Recalling How Suniel Shetty Helped Him Buy a T-Shirt: ‘Paise Nahi The…’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.