Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Gorgeous As She Leaves For Kashmir To Shoot With Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to impress fans with her stunning looks. Each time the actress is snapped by the paparazzi, her pictures win everyone’s heart. Once again, Samatha Ruth Prabhu is setting fire on social media as she was snapped at the airport on Tuesday. She wore a grey outfit and paired it with a black denim jacket. Samantha also wore black goggles and was seen following coronavirus protocols as she wore a face mask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left for Kashmir as she is all set to begin shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s VD11.

Earlier on Monday, Samantha’s co-star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the Hyderabad airport too. He was seen flaunting his casual comfort look in joggers and a printed t-shirt. The actor also wore a cap and black goggles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda Fan Page (@vijaydeverakonda.fans)

VD11 was launched just a few days ago in Hyderabad. Back then, the makers dropped pictures of the movie’s launch and announced that the film will go on the floor this month. In the pictures, Vijay was seen holding a clapboard in his hand. “#VD11 Launched Our Heartthrob @TheDeverakonda & Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 reunite for a Family Entertainer under the direction of @ShivaNirvana Music by @HeshamAWMusic Shoot begins this month! #VD11Launch,” the caption read.

Even though there is no official announcement regarding the shoot location, a source close to the project told Pinkvilla earlier that Vijay and Samantha will be filming in Kashmir. “Samantha has returned from Dubai while Vijay is too back from his European holiday. From April 23, the first shooting schedule will commence in Kashmir. Post this ling schedule, which will end in May, the team will be moving to Hyderabad, Vizag and other places for the shoot,” the source claimed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.