Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most hardworking stars in the country today. Although she has been battling with the autoimmune condition called Myositis, she is ensuring to take good care of herself and bounce back as strongly as possible. While everyone’s in awe of her hardworking spirit, Manoj Bajpayee urged Samantha to go easy on herself.

In an interview with RJ Sidharth Kannan, Manoj was asked if he could tell Samantha something, what would it be? The actor said, “Go easy on yourself. She’s very hardworking. The way physically… Jis tarah se Family Man mein kaam karte hue dekha tha, it used to scare mein ke kitna satha rahi hai apne aap ko ye. (The way she would push herself physically on the sets of The Family Man 2, it used to scare me how much she is putting herself through)."

Samantha and Manoj were seen working together in The Family Man 2. Samantha made her OTT debut with the series and impressed everyone with her performance as the main antagonist Raji.

Samantha is returning to the OTT platform with the makers behind The Family Man, Raj & DK. The actress will be seen in Citadel India, helmed by the duo. She kicked off the shoot earlier this month. The series also stars Varun Dhawan.

She also has a series of other movies in the pipeline. Her upcoming release is Shaakuntalam, which is been pushed to an April release. The movie has been produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and produced by Neelima Guna. The film’s production began in February 2021 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. A significant portion of the movie was shot extensively around Hyderabad, including Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills and Gandipet Lake.

She also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She began filming for it in Kashmir last year but was forced to take a break due to her ailment.

Read all the Latest Movies News here