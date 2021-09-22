Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya Rift Due to 'Bold' Roles She Plays?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of Tollywood's most brilliant and gorgeous actresses, got a new name, Samantha Akkineni on October 6, 2017, when she married her long-time lover and South industry's renowned actor, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Their ten-year-old love journey recently saw some lows that also fractured the hearts of their million followers throughout the country. Despite the fact that the pair has yet to comment on the rumours, no one knows what is going on in the Akkineni household.

Sam and her actor-husband, Chay, are having a huge rift in their relationship, according to various claims and media sources. Reportedly, the once passionately in love duo is not living together owing to irreconcilable differences. However, throughout public appearances, both Chay and Sam have avoided questions regarding a probable split between them, which has left their admirers in profound despair.

According to ETimes, Chay and his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, do not approve of Sam's glamorous persona.

Read: When Samantha Akkineni Said Naga Chaitanya Loved Her Despite Seeing Her Make ‘Most Horrible Mistakes’

Sam undertakes a lot of photoshoots and takes on challenging and bold roles, which is troubling the Akkineni family. As per the reports, Chay and Nagarjuna want Sam to live like the veteran actor's wife and Sam's mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni, rather than flaunt her curves onscreen.

The actress was last seen in a daring avatar in 'The Family Man 2', and while critics and fans praised her performance, it did not sit well with the Akkineni family.

Read: Samantha Akkineni Didn’t Address Nagarjuna as Father-in-law in Twitter Post?

The report further said that after several conversations between Sam and members of the Akkineni family about her firm determination to engage in films and not give up her acting career at any price, the possibility of Sam and Chay divorcing arose. According to a source close to the media house, the divorce is definitely on the couple's mind and will be finalised within two to three months. In addition, it has been stated that Sam will receive Rs. 50 crores in alimony if the divorce is finalised.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here