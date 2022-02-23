Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Giggle on Sets While Recreating Titanic Pose

Director Vignesh Shivn is all set to showcase his new movie ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.’ The romantic comedy has an amazing cast comprising Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Recently, the teaser poster of the movie was released in which the actors recreated the iconic Titanic pose but with a twist.

The poster has Vijay Sethupathi in the middle with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara by his side. The poster caught the eye of fans and now the BTS (behind the scene) of the poster shoot has come out. The director of the movie has shared a video in which the actors are seen to be laughing hard over the fact that they are recreating the Titanic pose with three people.

Vignesh shared the video with the caption “When I made Titanic with one Jack and two Roses."

In the video, you can spot Nayanthara and Samantha are seen wearing black gowns like Kate Winslet’s from the film. Both of them can not stop laughing as they get ready for the shot. Vijay Sethupathi is also seen in the avatar of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack. The video is quite funny and wholesome as the actors cannot control themselves from giggling. Samantha reshared the video posted by the director Vignesh on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Can’ believe we agreed to do this".

This is the first movie in which Nayanthara and Samantha are working together. Both of them seem to be getting along quite well. Recently, Samantha posted a picture with Nayanthara on Instagram from the sets of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

The post has a beautiful caption that says “On 22.2.2022. Special. To our special friendship." Samantha also informed her fans that Nayanthara is not on social media, but she sent her love to everyone.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is scheduled to release theatrically on April 28.

