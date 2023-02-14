Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up on her battle with myositis, an auto-immune disease that causes muscle spasms. However, Samantha has proved to be a braveheart, not letting her ailment become a setback in her professional career. The actress is presently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. She has also resumed her work commitments, shooting for Raj and DK’s forthcoming movie Citadel (Indian adaptation).

Recently, the Telugu beauty, who is on the path of recovery, visited Tamil Nadu’s famous Palani Murugan temple to seek blessings. Pictures of Samantha from the temple are now being widely circulated across social media platforms.

“Actress Samantha Prabhu. Pics from Palani Murugan Temple” read a Twitter post dropped by one of the actress’s numerous fan pages on February 14. The snaps captured the Yashoda actress dressed in a simple white salwar kameez that she teamed up with a grey-printed scarf. She tied her hair in a loose ponytail and wore glasses.

Samantha climbed 600 stairs on the temple premises, lit camphor on every step and offered prayers to the deity. She was accompanied by filmmaker C Prem Kumar. The director previously worked with Samantha in the 2020 romance drama Jaanu. The 35-year-old posed for pictures with the others, sporting a subtle smile.

The Telugu diva seems to be a spiritual person. She is often seen frequenting the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. Earlier, in 2021, Samantha undertook the holy Char Dham Yatra. Pictures of her visiting the Badrinath temple also went viral.

On the work front, Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar is slated to hit the theatres on April 14. She has been cast opposite Malayalam actor Dev Mohan. Allu Arha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditi Balan and Madhoo have also been roped in for important roles. Besides, Shaakuntalam, Samantha also has Citadel to her name, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is the Indian spinoff to the original Russo Brothers directorial.

The actress also recently announced that she would be resuming the filming of director Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi alongside Vijay Devarakonda.

