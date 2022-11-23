Samantha Ruth Prabhu Once Spoke About Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's 'First Wife': 'Now It's Enough'

Since the joint announcement of their divorce in October last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have constantly been grabbing the headlines for their personal lives. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had been married since 2017. The duo had a love marriage. During an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars (Telugu) in 2019, Samantha had spilled the beans on her and Chaitanya’s love story.

“Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn’t have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway," Samantha told host Lakshmi Manchu about Chaitanya.

On the show, Lakshmi had also revealed that Samantha and Chaitanya were in “a live-in relationship" before marriage. When asked Samantha to name the “three things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man," the actress said, “Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things."

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Samantha had hinted that their separation wasn’t amicable. Despite all of this, Chaitanya reportedly called Samantha in the wake of her myositis diagnosis.

There were rumours doing the round that Chaitanya and his father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, were planning to visit Samantha in the hospital after she recently revealed that she was diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition. But since that couldn’t happen, Chaitanya apparently called Samantha to inquire about her health.

