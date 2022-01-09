Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up on the Importance of Mental Health, Credits Counsellors, Friends for Helping Her

Tamil superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a rocky 2021 as she separated from her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. However, The Family Man 2 actress is not the one to break, as she has been on her self discovery journey post her divorce. From travelling all over the country to encouraging her fans and followers through social media and keeping herself immersed in work, she has proved that she knows how to take challenges head-on. Now, Samantha opened up on the importance of mental health and said that she could only overcome her issues with the help of her counsellors and friends.

She recounted her own struggle with mental health issues at the launch of the ‘Psychiatry at your doorstep’ initiative of Roshini Trust and Datla Foundation, where she was invited as the Chief Guest.

Being in the spotlight for the issues in her private life right now, Samantha provided a window into how she has handled those issues. The Rangasthalam actress said, “There should be no inhibitions about seeking help when you are mentally disturbed. In my case, I was able to overcome my mental health issues only with the help of my counsellors and friends."

The actress also stressed the point that seeking help from psychiatrists must be normalised. “Like how we go to a doctor for physical injuries, we also should consult doctors if our heart gets hurt", she said.

“If I am successful for the next part of my life, it is not because I was strong. But it is because many people around me helped me to be strong", Samantha affirmed.

“A lot of people are spending a lot of time and effort to help. It’s time for all of us to do our bit as well," the Oh Baby actress added.

On the work front, Samantha has completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Besides that, she will also be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi. It will be released in cinemas in February 2022.

(With IANS inputs)

