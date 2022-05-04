Samantha Ruth Prabhu Praises Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley's Met Gala Look: ‘Brown and Beautiful’

Bridgerton fans were left awestruck when they witnessed their favourite stars during the Met Gala 2022. During the fashion’s biggest night, fans spotted Bridgerton season 2 actor Simone Ashley, and were awestruck. While several pictures and videos of her appearance are going viral on social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the bandwagon.For those unaware, Simone is a British actor born to Indian Tamil parents. She headlined the second season of Bridgerton which was released on Netflix this year.

Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared the video of Ashley’s stunning Met Gala avatar. She wrote, “Brown and beautiful (heart emoticon) #SimoneAshley #Bridgerton." In the video posted by Samantha, we see Simone who played Kate Sharma on Bridgerton 2, posing as she arrived on the red carpet.

The video was originally shared by Simone along with a few other pictures of her look. Sharing more about her black and golden costume, she wrote, “Met Gala 2022 @jeremyscott. It has been such a joy to wear your vision of everything gold and gilded, mysterious and modern. Thank you @moschino. Thank you to @rebeccacorbinmurray @peterluxhair @babskymakeup @_nicgoodwin For making this moment happen and always bringing a smile to my face.”

She also shared a couple of other pics on Instagram to give a better look at her ensemble. Alongside the post, she wrote “This was a lot of fun.”

The official Instagram account of Netflix India also shared pictures of Bridgerton 2 actors who graced the Met gala on Tuesday. They captioned the post as, “The cast of Bridgerton looking like absolute royalty on the red carpet #Bridgerton.”

The first picture of Simone was followed by a picture of Bridgerton season 1 actor Rege-Jean Page who is known for his character, Simon, Duke of Hastings on the show. He graced the red carpet dressed in a navy blue velvet blazer, paired with a collarless blue shirt and black trousers. He also posted a video of him winking while being clicked. Along with the video, wrote on Instagram, “The night that my dreams might let me know.”

