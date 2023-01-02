Samantha Ruth Prabhu Quits Varun Dhawan Starrer Citadel Due to Ill Health; Taking 3-Month Break?

Weeks after denying walking out of Bollywood projects, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly quit Raj and DK’s upcoming Indian spinoff of Citadel. Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is set to headline the Prime Video’s Indian original series within the Citadel franchise. Billed as a “local Original spy series”, the currently untitled project hails from Prime Video and AGBO, the production banner co-founded by Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers.

However, according to a report in Siasat.com, Samantha is no more a part of Raj and DK’s web series. The Telugu actress was reportedly finalised alongside Varun Dhawan for the Indian spinoff of Citadel. For the global version of the series, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are headlining the cast.

Rumours are rife that Samantha had reportedly opted out of the series due to her ill health. The report also suggests that Samantha has been advised to remain “completely disappeared from the public for the next three months". However, there’s been no official statement from her team regarding the same.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about being diagnosed with Myositis earlier this year. Earlier, it was reported that the actress was planning to take a long break from acting till she recovered completely. However, her team clarified the same and said that due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, the actress might be able to resume shooting for her Bollywood projects only by May 2023.

Her team also informed that Samantha would shoot for her upcoming romantic drama, Kushi, also starring Vijay Deverakonda, in January.

Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. She will next be seen in Shaakuntalam along with Dev Mohan. Besides this, she also has Kushi in her pipeline. As far as her Bollywood projects are concerned, in July this year, Taapsee Pannu confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that Samantha will headline a movie that will be produced by her.

Read all the Latest Movies News here