Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recreates Oo Antava Magic With Akshay Kumar and Sets Koffee With Karan On Fire

Samantha Ruth Prabhu brought back the magic of Oo Antava, especially for Koffee With Karan 7. The actress is set to debut on Karan Johar’s famous talk show this week. Akshay Kumar will join her. While the trailer has already hinted that it is expected to be one helluva episode, Disney+ Hotstar has now shared a video in which the two actors are seen dancing to the viral Pushpa song.

In the video, the gorgeous Samantha was seen standing face-to-face with Akshay while the KWK set doubled up as the background. Samantha then recreated the steps she originally performed with Allu Arjun while Akshay danced along.

For their appearance, Samantha was seen wearing bold pink pants which she styled with a sexy red top whereas Akshay was seen wearing a bright blue suit.

In the upcoming episode, Samantha will be seen poking fun at Karan Johar and playfully blaming him for ‘unhappy marriages.’ “You’re the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF,” she tells Karan. The host is evidently embarrassed by the statement.

They will also play a rapid-fire round in which Karan asks Samantha who will she pick from Bollywood to dance to at a bachelorette party. The Family Man 2 actress replies, “Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh.” This leaves both Karan and Akshay surprised. Meanwhile, Karan asks Akshay how he would react if Chris Rock cracked a joke about Twinkle Khanna. Khiladi Kumar replies: “I would pay for his funeral.” His response left Samantha and Karan in splits.

Koffee With Karan 7 began earlier this month. So far, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have appeared on the show. The season also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon.

