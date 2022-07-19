Samantha Ruth Prabhu Returns To Instagram After Long Break, Shares Stunning Pic With Akshay Kumar

Fans have been worried about Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a while now after the actress went MIA on Instagram. The otherwise active star refrained from sharing posts and stories. Her last post dated back to June 30. Thankfully, she returned to the social media platform to promote her upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making her debut on Koffee With Karan courtesy of the new season. She will be appearing on the show with Akshay Kumar. Karan Johar on Tuesday shared the trailer of their episode on Instagram.

Samantha reposted the trailer on her Instagram Stories along with a heart emoji. She also reposted the picture KJo shared of her and Akshay from the sets of the talk show.

In the trailer, Samantha and Akshay discuss a number of topics including Samantha’s marriage. The video also featured a rapid-fire round in which Karan asked Samantha who will she pick from Bollywood to dance to at a bachelorette party. The Family Man 2 actress replied, “Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh.” This leaves both Karan and Akshay surprised.

Karan asked Akshay how he would react if the international comedian cracked a joke about Twinkle. Khiladi Kumar replied: “I would pay for his funeral.” His response left Samantha and Karan in splits. In was previously released trailer, Samantha was seen poking fun at Karan Johar and playfully blaming him for ‘unhappy marriages.’ “You’re the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF,” she tells Karan. The host is evidently embarrassed by the statement.

Koffee With Karan 7 began earlier this month. So far, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have appeared on the show. The season also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.