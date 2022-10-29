Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has Autoimmune Condition Myositis, Says 'Can't Handle One More Day...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The actress took to her Instagram account to share her health update with fans. While thanking everyone for “an overwhelming” response to the trailer of her film Yashoda, Samantha revealed that she’d been suffering from the serious health illness for a few months. Myositis is a rare condition that affects the muscles.

Posting a picture from the hospital, Samantha wrote, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you… THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Its symptoms include weak or aching muscles, skin rashes and other organ involvement. With this condition, people tend to get tired easily and fall or trip a lot, according to the National Health Service website. In myositis, the immune system attacks the muscles of a person.

As soon as Samantha shared the unfortunate news, her fans and industry colleagues rushed to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery. Actress Shriya Saran wrote, “Love and light to you , you are amazing always” The Family Man 2 director duo Raj and DK wrote, “Welcome back Sam!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to enthrall the audiences once again with her upcoming multilingual film, ‘Yashodha’, the trailer of which was recently released and garnered immense love across all languages.

