Samantha Ruth Prabhu Revisits Films With Naga Chaitanya; Oscars Nominations Include Indian Film Writing With Fire

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revisited her career-best roles as she joined the ‘That’s Not My Name’ Trend. As part of the trend, Samantha took clippings from some of her best movies, some of which also featured her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya. In the video she shared on Instagram, Samantha included her characters Jessie (from Ye Maaya Chesave), Bindu (from Naan Ee), Sravani (from Majili), Madhuravani (from Mahanati), Raji (from The Family Man 2), Baby (from Oh! Baby), Ramalakshmi (from Rangasthala), Tara (from Mersal), Mithra (from Theri) and Vaembu (from Super Deluxe) among many others.

Oscars 2022 nominations were announced on Tuesday and the Indian film documentary Writing With Fire, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, earns an Oscar nomination at the 94th Academy Awards. However, Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power of the Dog led the Oscar race this year with 12 nominations. These include Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director.

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to release a new web series titled ‘Scoop.’ Based on Jigna Vora’s book ‘Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison,’ Scoop will follow the story of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist, whose world turns upside down when she is charged with the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen, and ends up in a prison cell with those she once covered. The filmmaker made the announcement on Twitter. “Fresh off the press and soon to be streaming on Netflix, presenting you, Scoop," he tweeted.

After reports claimed that Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was arrested with regard to the casteist slur case, the actress clarified that she wasn’t arrested. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said that she was questioned by the Hansi Police Station for a few hours before she was allowed to leave. The actress was being questioned after a case was registered against her for using a slur in a YouTube video last year. “I had received the interim bail from the Court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation. The officials at Hansi Police Station spoke to me for two and half hours about the case and noted down all important details," she said.

It was previously reported that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are tying the knot this month. Ahead of the wedding, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar revealed that the Dandekar family has arrived. She took to Instagram to share a family portrait where the bride-to-be can be seen smiling ear to ear. The photo also featured their pet pooch. She captioned it as, “The Dandekar’s… ❤️✨(gangsta was busy exploring somewhere, Monster was trying to tell him to get back in the picture hehe☺️)."

