Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says 'Day Made' After Receiving Positive Reviews for Yashoda

The first reviews of Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are largely positive and the actress is super happy. In the film, directed by Hari–Harish, the Telugu actress plays a surrogate mother who unravels the secrets of the corrupt medical world.

Samantha took to her Instagram account to thank everyone for appreciating her film and performance. Sharing a series of photos of screenshots of tweets praising Yashoda, Samantha wrote, “Day made… Thank you for the encouragement and appreciation. Feel motivated to work harder. Ever grateful.” Actress Raashii Khanna also congratulated Samantha in the comment section.

Samantha is being praised for her “exceptional” performance in Yashoda. A Twitter user called Yashoda “an engaging thriller,” while adding that Samantha has acted with “great conviction” in the movie. Another one tweeted, “Decent Engaging Emotional Thriller. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the lifeline of the film. Other Cast was apt and good. BGM is Superb. Visuals and action scenes are good.” Calling Yashoda “a satisfactory emotional thriller,” a third user said, “Interesting story/setup that is told in a partly engaging way. Twists were decent but payoffs should’ve been better along with the climax portion. Samantha gave a great performance.”

#Yashoda Review: Decent Engaging Emotional Thriller 👌#SamanthaRuthPrabhu is the lifeline of the film 👍 Other Cast were apt & good 👌 BGM is Superb 💯 Visuals & Action Scenes are good 👍 Concept 👏 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#YashodaTheMovie #YashodaReview #Samantha pic.twitter.com/YZfACi5gua — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda A Satisfactory Emotional Thriller that works for the most part Interesting story/setup that is told in a partly engaging way. Twists were decent but payoffs should’ve been better along with the climax portion. Samantha gave a great performance. Decent! Rating: 2.75-3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 11, 2022

Fans and the film fraternity were left shocked recently when Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her struggle with a rare disease called myositis. But that hasn’t made her take it slow in her career. Samantha has been busy with back-to-back films. Yashoda sees her in an action avatar. Well, this isn’t the first time that Samantha has done hardcore action in a project. Her portrayal of Raji, a resolute and powerful Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter out on a suicide mission, in the second season of the acclaimed web series The Family Man, won her immense accolades and appreciation. And with Yashoda, Samantha is collaborating with action director Yannick Ben for the second time after The Family Man.

