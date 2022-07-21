Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Life After Naga Chaitanya Split 'Hard'; Liger Trailer Wins Over Internet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The actress spoke about her divorce from him on Koffee With Karan 7 and hinted that the split wasn’t amicable. “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been,” she said. Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes.” “So it’s not an amicable situation right now,” KJo prompted her. “Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah,” she replied.

Read more: Koffee With Karan: Samantha Says Life After Naga Chaitanya Split ‘Hard’, ‘There Are Hard Feelings’

Ever since Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen announced separation, they have been making headlines. The couple that got married in 2019 hit a rough patch and filed for their divorce earlier this year. In a recent interview, Charu addressed rumours of Sushmita Sen taking her side in the whole matter and expressed her admiration for the Aarya actress. She called Sushmita ‘a wonderful actor and an even better human being’. Charu also mentioned that Sushmita has been ‘extremely welcoming’ towards her from the very beginning and added that she will cherish the bond of ‘love, adulation and immense respect’ for the rest of her life.

Read more: Charu Asopa Answers If Sushmita Sen Is Backing Her Over Brother Rajeev: ‘A Wonderful Actor, A Better Human’

Netflix will soon come up with a documentary on Nayanthara’s journey in the film industry and her fairytale wedding. Reportedly, the Netflix documentary will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Nayanthara’s much-hyped wedding. The documentary featuring the love story of superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

Read more: Netflix Documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to Stream Soon? What We Know

Dhanush plays the role of Avik San alias Lone Wolf, a deadly assassin, in The Gray Man. The actor is addressed by Chris Evans’s character as ‘sexy Tamil friend.’ While Dhanush has always maintained that there should never be a North-South divide while referring to actors, the specificity of him being Tamil stands out in the film. When News18.com asked him about being referred to as sexy Tamil friend in the Gray Man, Dhanush said, “It’s not absolutely necessary (to be referred as sexy Tamil friend) but at the same time there is nothing wrong in it. Joe and Anthony Russo told me the more we get into the details it will get more flavour to the character. So I don’t think there is any harm in saying that he is a Tamil guy from India.”

Read more: Dhanush: It Wasn’t Absolutely Necessary to be Referred as ‘Sexy Tamil Friend’ in The Gray Man | Exclusive

On Thursday morning, the makers of the upcoming sports action flick Liger finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The pan-India movie stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the addition of professional boxer Mike Tyson has elevated the anticipation about Liger to a whole new level. Within just an hour of the trailer’s release, netizens have shared their reviews about the plot of the movie which chronicles the life of an MMA fighter, played by Vijay Deverakonda. Fans of Vijay Deverakonda are admiring his handsome hunk look and the macho transformation that he underwent to fit in the skin of his character.

Read more: Liger: Netizens Hail Vijay Deverakonda’s Macho Transformation in ‘Trailer of the Year’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.