Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says 'Missing Out on All Action' As She Battles Myositis in Hospital

It seems like Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a FOMO. The actress is currently battling Myositis, an autoimmune condition, in the hospital. She recently returned to Instagram after a prolonged break and revealed that she had been taking treatment for Myositis.

Ever since she spoke out about her diagnosis, the actress has become relatively active on social media and has also been giving updates about her upcoming release Yashoda. However, on Friday, Samantha took to her Instagram story to share Australian DJ and renowned house music producer, Wax Motif’s reel in which he is playing the edm version of O Antava song from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Sharing the reel, Samantha wrote: “Missing out on all the action.” She also added a fire emoji to her story.

Samantha’s first-ever special song titled, Oo Antava, from Pushpa took the internet by storm. Notably, Samantha initially thought of giving up the offer. She considered it after the film’s director Sukumar gave her the example of Pooja Hegde’s dance number in Rangasthalam.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, the actress revealed that she was battling Myositis. Sharing a picture from the hospital, Samamtha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.”

