Samantha Says She Can't Imagine Getting Through Life Without Bestie Amid Naga Chaitanya Split

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently holidaying in Kerala with her best friend. The actress had previously shared pictures from her visits to Athirappilly Water Falls. On Sunday, Samantha took off for the beach at Allepey, Kerela, with her best friend in tow and shared pictures from their visit. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star was seen seated by the shores of the beach with her friend as the sun went down.

For her day to the beach, Samantha wore a grey crop top along with a pair of matching pants. She left her hair loose. The friends were seen sharing a couple of laughs while enjoying the waves. They also posed for the camera as the sky turned twilight. Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote, “@meghnavinod Can’t imagine doing this thing called Life without you. #bestfriends."

She also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her best friend and revealed they were ending the weekend with some dessert. The duo appeared to be in bed and chatting away while enjoying a bowl of ice cream and a brownie. She tagged her friend and added a heart emoji to it.

On Saturday, the Oo Antava star shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she was seen meditating at the Athirappilly Falls. The actress, wearing a red swimsuit, was seen seated on a rock peeping through the stream and meditating. Samantha remained unhinged as waves from the stream constantly hit her and the rock. She shared the video and quoted Sadhguru. “Meditation is a means to realize the beauty of your existence," the quote read. She also posed for

On the work front, Samantha is gearing for her Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s release. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and also stars Vijay Sethupathi along with Nayanthara. The trailer was released recently and promised a quirky love triangle. The film is set to release in April.

