Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She ‘Doesn't Like To Think Before She Speaks’; Details Inside

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most bankable stars of Tollywood. Known for her acting prowess the South star has received critical acclaim for her power-packed performances in her films. The gorgeous diva who is an avid social media user keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting intriguing pictures and videos. The actress in her recent post shared that she ‘doesn’t like to think before she speaks.’

The Katthi actress took to Instagram and shared a quote to her Instagram Story. The post was originally shared by renowned fashion designer Sandeep Khosla on his wall. The quote read, “I don’t like to think before I speak. I like to be just as surprised as everyone else about what comes out of my mind.” Sandeep simply captioned the post with, “#Yes.” And as he posted it on his wall, the followers bombarded it with likes and comments. While one wrote, “Goodness this is so me!!!” another chimed in writing “I identify with the statement too much” and added a laughing emoticon.

Check the quote here:

By sharing the post on social media, Samantha gave a testimony of her unabashed side. She even wrote a bold “ME" with the post.Well this isn’t the first time the actress made headlines for making a unique statement. Recently, the actress was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai and besides her gorgeousness, what caught everyone’s eyes was the message imprinted on her t-shit. The message written on her t-shirt was, “F**k you you f**king f**k." Netizens were impressed by how fearlessly she donned the t-shirt with these lines written on them.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been currently receiving praises from all corners for her sizzling dance performance in the song Oo Antava which was a part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Several celebrities have made videos on the now-viral song.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a bunch of movies in the pipeline. These include Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress also has director duo Hari and Harish’s Yashoda in the making. Samantha will also begin work on her international debut film, Arrangements of Love.

