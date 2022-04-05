Samantha Sends Internet into Shock As She Posts Pic of 'Angry' Naga Chaitanya on Instagram; See Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a post featuring her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya for the first time since they separated. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their split in October last year. Since then, Samantha has distanced herself from her estranged husband, even unfollowing him on Instagram. However, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and surprised fans by sharing a post with Chay in focus.

The actress shared the poster of Majili, Samantha and Chaitanya’s movie together, and marked three years of the film’s release. In the picture, a still from the movie, an angry Chaitanya was seen standing as though he was preparing for a fight scene while pictures of Samantha and Chaitanya’s romantic scenes were seen in the background. Samantha shared the picture and wrote, “3 Years Of Majili."

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili was showered with praises from critics and audiences. The film revolves around a couple who is separated due to circumstances. Majili is said to be loosely adapted from K. Viswanath’s Sagara Sangamam. Earlier this year, Samantha had given Majili a nod among her best performances. Taking part in the viral trend, ‘That’s Not My Name’, Samantha had shared clips of some of her best movies and Majili made the cut.

While Samantha and Chaitanya announced their decision to part ways last year, they did not delve into the reasons behind the split. Earlier this year, Chaitanya had opened up about the split during a press meet and said that if Samantha is happy, he is happy. In a video from the press meet, that went viral at the time, Chaitanya said in Telugu, “It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation."

