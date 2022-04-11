Samantha Ruth Prabhu Set For Another Item Song Opposite Vijay in This Tamil Movie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who most recently made fans swoon over her for an item number in Pushpoa: The Rise, will soon appear in another song for a Tamil film, reports say.

Samantha impressed fans with her ‘Oo Antawa’ item number opposite Allu Arjun. Her next item number will be in a Tamil film, which will also be released in Telugu after a special request from her fans.

Samantha will be seen in the upcoming Tamil multi-starrer Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal. Both Nayantara and Samantha will play female leads opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

The latest posters for the movie have been a festival for the fans. Nayanthara is seen wearing a sari, while Samantha is seen in a modern dress. The film is set to have a love triangle, making the Samantha fans root for her win.

Vijay Sethupathi is set to fall in love with the two female leads in this movie. Who he eventually ends up with and why is the question fans are asking around the world. Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Sivan has directed the film, which is set to release on April 28, 2022.

Fans and admirers of both the female leads are demanding that the movie be released in Telugu as well. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh. Fans who have seen the trailer and teaser of the movie are eagerly waiting for it.

