Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Amusing Video of Her Falling in Switzerland, Thanks Ski Trainer

Well, we all have seen that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an adventure junkie who does everything from kayaking, cycling to weightlifting. But, this time, Samantha has expressed her love for skiing through an adorable Instagram post. Samantha also thanked her ski trainer by penning down a small note alongside a picture with her.

In the Instagram post, Samantha is posing with a radiant smile on her face along with her ski trainer Kate McBride. The picture seems to have been taken at a skiing resort in Switzerland where Samantha is charmingly posing for the camera while geared up in a skiing jacket.

Alongside the delightful selfie with her trainer, Samantha detailed her journey of learning to ski. The South beauty wrote that she first learned to ski as a toddler on a bunny slope. She said that she used to fall hundreds of times but managed to get up each time, “very humbling,” she added.

Samantha even admitted that she thought of giving up multiple times while she was learning to ski but pushed through to get better at the sport. She also emphasized that she learned a lot in this journey where she improved from bunny sloped to completing a red run in skiing. “It’s been exhilarating and daunting in the best way imaginable,” she wrote.

However, Samantha did not forget to credit her ski trainer for the skiing skills that she acquired and thanked her for the guidance. “You made all the difference,” Samantha wrote.

The post soon went viral and garnered more than 5 lakh likes on Instagram where users applauded Samantha’s dedication and determination. “You can do anything Sam, love you, bless you,” one user wrote while others dropped heart-eyed emoticons for her.

In a later post, Samantha then gave her fans a taste of her skiing skills and shared a video while skiing in the picturesque snow-clad mountains of Switzerland. In the video, Samantha is seen gracefully speeding on a ski while the trainer recorded her. Samantha skis for a few metres with ease but soon loses balance and falls on the snow.

In reference to the caption of her earlier post, Samantha amusingly wrote that this was one of her hundred falls. She even dropped some laughing emoticons and said that she was seeking her trainer’s help as she crashed.

