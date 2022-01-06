Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares BTS Video Of Pushpa Item Song, Complains 'They Are Killing Me'. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu impressed fans with her item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava for Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise. The song became an instant hit with fans dancing to the tunes of it even in theatre halls. The actress has now shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the song which gives a glimpse of the hard work she put in for it.

The video, shared on YouTube, was taken at a dance rehearsal hall. Samantha was dressed in athleisure clothes and following the choreographer’s lead. While she got most steps right, she was also seen missing a couple of steps. During the breaks, Samantha interacted with the camera.

“They are killing me. They are not even sweating, look (at me)," she said, addressing the camera and the person behind it. The video went on to show a few more montages of her rehearsal before the person behind the camera asked Samantha how tired she was. “On a scale of 1 to 10, how tired are you?" the person asked Samantha. The actress replied, “100."

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava marked Samantha’s first item number for a film. The music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube within a few weeks of its release. In the video, Samantha wore a shimmery Indian outfit for the dance number. The song also featured Allu Arjun and Samantha was trying her best to tease him while he kept a strong front.

Not only the song but fans thoroughly enjoyed Pushpa too. The film has garnered an impressive box office collection. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of the film has surpassed Rs 70 crore box office collection as of Thursday, January 6. “#Pushpa is displaying strong legs at the #BO… Much like #Sooryavanshi, a big chunk of biz is coming from #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr, Sun 6.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 70.44 cr." he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.