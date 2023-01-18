Samantha Shares Jennifer Coolidge's Speech 'It's Not Over Until You're Dead' Amid Recovery, Trolling

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in awe of The White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge. On Sunday, Jennifer delivered an empowering speech after taking home the Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role in HBO’s The White Lotus as the wildly rich Tanya McQuoid. After taking the stage and accepting her trophy, Jennifer reflected on her celebrated performance after a period of lull in her career.

“I just want to say to all the people out there, for anyone who’s sort of given up hope: I hope this gives you inspiration,” Jennifer said. “It’s not over ’til it’s over. It’s not over ’til you’re dead.” Her moving speech resonated with so many people around the world including Samantha, who is currently battling an autoimmune disease called myositis. On Tuesday, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared Jennifer’s speech alongside a fire emoji.

Recently, a Twitter page posted a photo of Samantha and claimed she “lost" her charm and glow after her myositis diagnosis. “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again (sic),” read the Twitter post featuring the photos of Samantha from the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam.

Samantha responded to the remark with kind words while pointing out the insensitive nature of the post. “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow,” she wrote.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, the actress spoke about her health publicly for the first time. She said, “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam."

