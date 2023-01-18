CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Movies » Samantha Shares Jennifer Coolidge's Speech 'It's Not Over Until You're Dead' Amid Recovery, Trolling
1-MIN READ

Samantha Shares Jennifer Coolidge's Speech 'It's Not Over Until You're Dead' Amid Recovery, Trolling

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 09:21 IST

Hyderabad, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge's empowering speech.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge's empowering speech.

Amid myositis recovery and brutal trolling, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has posted an empowering speech delivered by Jennifer Coolidge at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in awe of The White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge. On Sunday, Jennifer delivered an empowering speech after taking home the Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role in HBO’s The White Lotus as the wildly rich Tanya McQuoid. After taking the stage and accepting her trophy, Jennifer reflected on her celebrated performance after a period of lull in her career.

“I just want to say to all the people out there, for anyone who’s sort of given up hope: I hope this gives you inspiration,” Jennifer said. “It’s not over ’til it’s over. It’s not over ’til you’re dead.” Her moving speech resonated with so many people around the world including Samantha, who is currently battling an autoimmune disease called myositis. On Tuesday, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared Jennifer’s speech alongside a fire emoji.

Recently, a Twitter page posted a photo of Samantha and claimed she “lost" her charm and glow after her myositis diagnosis. “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again (sic),” read the Twitter post featuring the photos of Samantha from the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam.

Samantha responded to the remark with kind words while pointing out the insensitive nature of the post. “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow,” she wrote.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, the actress spoke about her health publicly for the first time. She said, “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Jennifer Coolidge
  2. regional cinema
  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
first published:January 18, 2023, 09:18 IST
last updated:January 18, 2023, 09:21 IST
Read More