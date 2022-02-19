Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Motivational Quote on Life: 'You Enjoy It or Endure...'

Ever since her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps sharing motivational quotes on her social media handles. Sometimes she preaches the importance of freedom and independence sometimes she shares her live insights. On Saturday evening, the actress and superstar took to her official Instagram handle to drop another motivational quote on life. She shared a couple of photos of her standing on a rock, with beautiful scenery in the backdrop. She can be seen wearing a pink jumpsuit.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Life ☮️You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes ,as it ebbs and flows ."

Take a look at the post:

A couple of days back, the actress also shared a dance video of hers which has now gone viral. In the video, she can be seen shaking her leg to Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu song ‘Halamathi Habibo’. The song originally features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde. It is from their upcoming Tamil-language movie ‘Beast’. The lyrical video, which also includes some behind-screen snippets, has so far racked up more than 45 million views and 2.8 million likes. This scintillating dance track is the new trend now with its Arabic flavour and Tamil folk music striking really hard.

Advertisement

Talking of Samantha and dance, The Family Man 2 actress made the entire nation her fan after her breathtaking performance in the song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Samantha was also in the news for her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The couple announced their separation in October last year through a joint statement on Instagram. Their separation led to rumours of Samantha having affairs. Some reports even claimed that the Telugu actress never wanted children and has had abortions. However, Samantha had addressed these rumours and trolls and expressed her displeasure over the same.

On the work front, she is currently shooting for an upcoming pan-India film, Yashoda, and waiting for the release of director Gunasekar’s Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.