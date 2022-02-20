Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slips Into Red Hot Swimsuit, Meditates By Athirappilly Falls. See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu travelled to Athirappilly Falls over the weekend and was seen enjoying her time with nature. The actress, who announced her separation from her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya last year, took to her Instagram Stories and shared glimpses of her visit. Wearing a bold red swimsuit for her day in the falls, Samantha was seen posing on a rock and meditating in the middle of the waterfall stream.

The Oo Antava star was seen seated on a rock floating that was peeping through the stream and focused on meditating. Samantha remained unhinged as waves from the stream constantly hit her and the rock. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal actress shared the video and quoted Sadhguru. “Meditation is a means to realize the beauty of your existence," the quote read.

Earlier in the day, Samantha had shared other pictures from her visit along with a quote about life. “Life, You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes ,as it ebbs and flows," she wrote.

Ahead of her trip, Samantha shared a video in which she was dancing to Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu song ‘Halamathi Habibo’. The song originally features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, from their upcoming Tamil-language movie ‘Beast’. The lyrical video, which also includes some behind-screen snippets, surpassed 45 million views with 2.8 million likes on YouTube. Samantha joined fans and fellow actors in the industry to groove on the song and it comes as no surprise that her video went viral.

“Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit," she said while sharing her dance video. Samantha herself is gearing for her Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s release. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and also stars Vijay Sethupathi along with Nayanthara.

The trailer was released recently and it hinted at a quirky love triangle. The film is set to release in April.

