Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slips Into Yellow Gown And Jumps On Trampoline, Doubles Up As Superhero. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen having a ball during a recent shoot. The actress, in a short video she shared on her YouTube channel, seemed to be a part of a photo shoot. However, there seemed nothing traditional about the shoot. In the video, Samantha was seen wearing a sunshine yellow gown and posing for the cameras. Soon, the team arranged for a trampoline for the actress to jump on.

The Oo Antava star posed mid-air as she jumped on the trampoline. Soon, she was clipped to a harness. Much like a superhero, Samantha was then lifted off the ground while she struck poses in mid-air. she was also seen twirling and dancing while the cameras captured her. Samantha shared the super cool video with the caption, “All in a day’s work | Samantha | #Shorts." In the description, she added, “It takes a village!"

Fans took to the comments section and showered Samantha with love. “Queen you looked so so gorgeous in this costume, feels like a unicorn is flying with different colors like a rainbow," a comment read. Admire your fighting spirit..You are an inspiration Sam," added another.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a number of movies in the making. The actress is set to return to the big screen with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK) this April. Starring alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the film will mark Samantha’s first movie since she and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. They parted ways in October 2021. The actress had taken a break from the spotlight last year after the release of The Family Man 2. After taking some time out for herself, Samantha returned to the screen with a special song in Pushpa. The actress set the screen on fire with Oo Antava.

The movie is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. This is his first movie with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi since Naanum Rowdydhaan in 2015. She also has Shakuntalam, Yashoda and her Hollywood debut with Downton Abbey director Philip John’s Arrangements of Love in the pipeline.

