Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spends Her Weekend Amid Nature, Gives 'Free Hugs'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a short break from her busy schedule to spend some time amid nature. On Saturday, the superstar took to her official Instagram account to share a photo where she is seen hugging a tree and flaunting her evergreen smile. She is dressed in all white-outfit while posing for the camera. She captioned the photo as, “Free hugs :)" She seems to have returned to Dehradun to spend the Holi weekend with a friend. Samantha and her friend had taken to their Instagram Story sections to share glimpses from their trip.

Their posts revealed that they are staying in Vana, which is described as a wellness retreat in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on their website. Take a look at her post:

The Oo Antava star had previously visited the mountains last year. A few weeks after she announced her separation from her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha headed to Rishikesh and enjoyed a break. During the trip, she travelled to a few temples, including the Badrinath Temple. At the time, Samantha had shared numerous photos on her Instagram. She also took a trip to Goa with her girl gang to ring in the New Year.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry. She took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards fans.

On the work front, she has several projects lineup. She has been paired together for the first time with Varun Dhawan for Citadel. Apart from that, she completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. She will also be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

