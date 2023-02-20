CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsKiara AdvaniMovie ReviewsKylie JennerPathaan
Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Spirit Is Unbeatable As She Practices Boxing In 8 Degrees; Watch
1-MIN READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Spirit Is Unbeatable As She Practices Boxing In 8 Degrees; Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 15:45 IST

Nainital, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to be next seen in Shaakuntalam. (Photos: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to be next seen in Shaakuntalam. (Photos: Instagram)

Just a few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared another video in which she was seen exercising in what looked like her gym.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is surely an inspiration for all. The actress, who has been battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, often shares videos and pictures of her intense workout session. On Monday too, she took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a clip, sharing a glimpse of her early morning boxing session.

In the video, Samantha can be seen practicing hard in cold weather. She revealed that she is in Nainital where it was 8 degrees while she was boxing with her trainer. Watch the video here:

This comes days after Samantha shared another video in which she was seen exercising in what looked like her gym. “2023 is the year we get stronger," she wrote in the caption. Prior to this, the Yashoda actress shared another workout video where she was seen listening to Miley Cyrus’ hit track Flowers.

On the work front, Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam which also stars Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit theatres on February 17 but earlier this month, the makers issued a statement and revealed that the film will be postponed. The film will now release on April 14.

Besides this, Samantha is also filming for her upcoming series Citadel, led by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Samantha will also be seen in romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has rejected a jaw-dropping offer for Pushpa 2 and therefore will not be seen in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. However, there is no official confirmation about this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
  2. Samantha Prabhu
  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
first published:February 20, 2023, 15:45 IST
last updated:February 20, 2023, 15:45 IST
Read More