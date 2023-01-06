Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sports Big Smile, Waves at Paparazzi After Wrapping Shoot In Mumbai; See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in her best spirits after she wrapped a shoot in Mumbai. The actress landed in Mumbai on Friday morning after a prolonged break and made her way to complete a work commitment lined up for her. While details of the shoot remain unclear, Samantha had a happy smile as she left the sets.

The paparazzi spotted her leaving her vanity van and hopping into her car in Versova, Mumbai. Samantha was seen wearing a white power suit and smiled at the cameras. She also waved at the cameras before she left the venue. Check out the pictures below:

Samantha took the internet by surprise when she landed in Mumbai on Friday. This marked the actress’ first public appearance amid her Myositis treatment. Samantha has been battling the autoimmune condition for a few months now. While she has been away from the cameras, she has been keeping herself busy with the post-production work of her projects, Shaakuntalam being her latest project.

Even though the reason for her Mumbai visit is unknown, she could be here to start the shoot for Raj and DK’s Indian adaptation of Citadel, which stars Varun Dhawan. It was recently claimed that she had walked out of the project. However, these rumours have now been put to rest as a source close to the actress recently clarified that Samantha is very much part of Citadel. “Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January," the source said.

Rumours were rife that Samantha had reportedly quit the series due to her ill health. It was also suggested that Samantha was to remain “completely disappeared from the public for the next three months". Her team had hinted that she would also resume work on Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, soon as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News here