Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Shaakuntalam’s Trailer To Release On January 9

Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news of late, owing to her health issues. After it came to light that Samantha is suffering from an autoimmune condition called myositis, there were reports that she would take a break from films to concentrate on her health. The celebrated actress, however, has now put these rumours to rest by coming back stronger. Samantha has started working again, and she recently announced this on social media.

On January 5, Samantha posted a photo from a dubbing studio on her official social media accounts, indicating that she had resumed work and had begun dubbing for her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. An emotional sequence from the movie is shown playing on a screen in the image, with a recording microphone in the background. Samantha, as apparent in the screen’s visuals, can be seen in a white outfit and flowery jewellery. Fans, who had been anticipating her return to showbiz, were both happy to see this post.

Now, another update from her movie has come to the fore. The producers will release the trailer of the magnum opus soon. Shaakuntalam’s trailer will hit the screen on January 9 at 12 PM. This has spread a wave of happiness among fans, who are looking forward to watching the 3-D version of poet Kalidasa’s epic Shaakuntalam. Further details of the project are awaited.

Shaakuntalam promises to be high on VFX, storyline and visuals. The director of the project Gunasekhar has already generated sky-high expectations. The venture will also mark the debut of Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun. It is anticipated that she will essay a young Shaakuntala in the film.

