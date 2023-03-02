'Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stood By Me During MeToo, Gave Me Work' Says Singer Chinmayi Sripada

Singer Chinmayi Sripada was all praise for Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a recent interview. The renowned singer, who came forward to accuse lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct in 2018 during the #MeToo movement in India, has been dubbing for Samantha in Telugu films. However, Chinmayi was banned by the dubbing union after she made MeToo allegations against its president, actor Radha Ravi. Despite the ban, Chinmayi revealed that it was Samantha who kept giving her work.

Speaking with Film Companion, Chinmayi said, “(Samantha) has repeatedly broken every glass wall that is built around women actors in this country. Samantha stood by me during #MeToo. She was one of the few, if not only, voices of stature to believe me and continue to give me work. I’d even go out on a limb and say she got me to dub for her even when she was fully ready to be dubbing for herself."

Samantha has not shied away from showing her support to Chinmayi. In 2018, when the singer accused Radha Ravi of sexual misconduct, Samantha took to Twitter and announced that though both of them are her close friends, the actress is siding with Chinmayi. “Dear @23_rahulr and @Chinmayi I know the both of you for ten years now . I don’t know two more brutally honest people. It is this attribute of yours that I value most in our friendship. I love you with all my heart and what you say is the TRUTH !! #istandwithchinmayi," she tweeted at the time.

Meanwhile, in the present, Samantha has been receiving much support from everyone, including Chinmayi, as she battles the autoimmune condition called Myositis. Samantha opened up about her diagnosis in October of last year. While she took a break from work, she returned to sets last month to film her upcoming series Citadel.

