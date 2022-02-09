CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Struggles To Workout As Her Pet Dogs Gatecrash Her Fitness Session
1-MIN READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Struggles To Workout As Her Pet Dogs Gatecrash Her Fitness Session

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a video with her dogs.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout session was gatecrashed by her dogs. They were seen hovering around her during her session.

Entertainment Bureau

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a glimpse of what working out around pets looks like. The actress on Tuesday night shared a video in which she was seen working out at her in-house gym while her pet dogs Saasha and Hash hovered around her. Samantha was on a video call with her fitness trainer and was following his lead when the dogs decided to gatecrash her workout session.

In the video, shared on her Instagram Stories, Sam is seen laying on the ground while working on her legs and core muscles. While she tries to concentrate on the exercise, her dogs take turns walking below her feet. Samantha accidentally touches them with her legs as they attempted to pass through. The Majili stars shared the video with a facepalm emoji and tagged her trainer. Pretty sure many fitness enthusiasts with pets could relate to her post.

Samantha shares a video with his dogs crashing his workout session.

Meanwhile, Samantha also hoped on the viral ‘That’s Not My Name’ trend recently. As part of the trend, Samantha featured clippings from some of her best movies along with the names of her characters. A few of these movies also starred her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya. In the video she shared on Instagram, Samantha included her characters Jessie (from Ye Maaya Chesave), Bindu (from Naan Ee), Sravani (from Majili), Madhuravani (from Mahanati), Raji (from The Family Man 2), Baby (from Oh! Baby), Ramalakshmi (from Rangasthala), Tara (from Mersal), Mithra (from Theri) and Vaembu (from Super Deluxe) among many others.

The actress has three films in the making. These include Yashoda, Shakuntaalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. In Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Samantha will share the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She is also reportedly working on her next untitled film with the production house Dream Warrior Pictures and has Philip John’s next Arrangement of Love in her kitty.

first published:February 09, 2022, 08:49 IST