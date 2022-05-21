Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes a Break From Kushi Shoot, Steps Out For Dinner At Café; See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting in Kashmir for her upcoming film Kushi which also features Vijay Deverakonda. It seems that the Family Man 2 actress has taken a break from the shoot to spend some ‘me’ time. A few moments back, Samantha took to Instagram and posted her stunning picture from a café in Kashmir.

In the photo, we see Samantha looking as stunning as ever as she got dressed in a black ensemble that had a neon heart printed on it. We see the actress seated on a red couch, skimming through the menu while flipping the shakes and appetizers list. The Kathavakalu Rendu Kadhaal actress looks ravishing as she donned light makeup with mascara-coated eyelashes and pink lipstick. With her shiny locks, open Samantha looks breathtakingly beautiful. Samantha seems busy with the menu, while the picture was clicked. She geotagged the cafe’s location as 14th Avenue Cafe, Grill & Bakeshop.

Samantha didn’t caption the pic but left a tiny black heart emoticon.

Check the photo here:

Soon after the picture was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of her fans flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

Previously, the actress had shared a couple of stunning pictures from the valley on her Instagram wall. She posted a collection of photos of the local life as well as the majestic Himalayas. The collection of aesthetic photos was captioned, “Kashmir…I will always have this piece of my heart that smiles whenever I think about you”.

Talking about the film, Khushi is slated to hit the silver screens around the world on 23 December this year. The film will be released in all four South Indian languages, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. Kushi marks the reunion of Samantha and Vijay who previously came together in the National Award-winning biopic Mahanati, which followed the story of the film industry phenomenon, Savitri and featured Keerthy Suresh in the titular role.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya will also be appearing in prominent roles in the film Kushi.

The soundtrack for the film will be composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The movie is special for Samantha for another reason too. It will see director Shiva Nirvana and the actress reunite after her 2019 release with former husband Naga Chaitanya, Majili.

On the work front, Samantha also has Gunasekhar’s mythological movie, Shaakuntalam, and new age thriller Yashoda marked on her calendar. In addition to the bevvy of movies, she also has Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

