Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About 'Change' in First Instagram Post After Separation from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her split from her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya, has shared a new post on Instagram Stories, featuring the song Change My Clothes by Dream and Alec Benjamin. The video, shared by Samantha on her Instagram Stories, appears to be taken from inside an airplane. We can also see the twinkling night lights in the video.

The actress added the song ‘Change My Clothes’ to the video. The lyrics, which appeared on the post, read, “If I wanna change the world, I should change myself. I should make my bed. I should dust the shelf, shouldn’t lie in the bed ’til the afternoon, dreamin’ ’bout the things that I wanna do, mmm, mmm."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni on October 2 announced that they would be parting ways as husband and wife. The duo had been married since 2017. They made the announcement of their separation on their official Instagram accounts. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," the joint statement from Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya read.

The reports of a likely separation first came in July when Samantha dropped ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles. The former couple had maintained silence despite being asked about their relationship status multiple times. Post the announcement, it is said that they will file for divorce with mutual consent.

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot on October 7, 2017. They started dating on the sets of their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Chaitanya and Samantha have worked in several films together. They impressed audiences with their chemistry in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Autonagar Surya (2014) and Manam (2014).

