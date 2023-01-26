With each passing day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is proving to be an inspiration for her fans. The actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease but she has not let it take her down. Besides her film’s shooting and promotions, the actress is also taking good care of her health and not missing out on her training sessions. Recently, she shared a video of hers from her gym showing her doing pull-ups. The actress thanked music band Gravity in her caption and also used one of their songs titled Jalaluddin for her post.

Samantha further spoke about her auto-immune diet. She wrote, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings Thank you for the inspiration @whoisgravity You’ve gotten me through some tough days Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think @junaid.shaikh88"

Take a look:

Samantha opened up about her condition last year. Ever since, the actress keeps posting her health updates.

Meanwhile, after taking a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis, it appears that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already resumed work. According to a news portal, the actress has now joined hands with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel.

She was also clicked at the trailer launch event of her film Shaakuntalam earlier this month. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 17. Samantha also has Kushi in the pipeline alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Read all the Latest Movies News here