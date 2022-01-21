Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Her Skiing Experience in Switzerland, See Pic

It looks like Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to her travelling spree as the actress treated her fans with a beautiful picture from the picturesque location of Switzerland. On Thursday evening, The Family Man 2 actress shared a photo from her vacation where she can be seen covered head to toe with winter wear. She wore a yellow biker jacket paired with white bottoms. Posing amid the snow-capped peaks, she wrote, “Day 4 is when the magic happens #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun."

Take a look:

The actress rang in the new year with her friends in Goa. Prior to that, she had visited Dubai and Uttarakhand with her friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha blew fans away with her performance in Pushpa: The Rise’s sizzling dance song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. Fans have loved Samantha in a brand new avatar. The actress has been receiving praises from fellow Indian actresses too, including Kriti Sanon and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Samantha has a few projects in the pipeline, including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and her first international film Arrangements of Love.

Samantha has also been in the news for her personal life. In October 2021, the actress ended her marriage with Naga Chaitanya. In an appearance on Film Companion’s retrospective on 2021’s best performers, Samantha spoke about the emotional devastation she experienced in the wake of her separation.

“With everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully-laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I’m open to whatever the future has in store for me, I’ll give it my very best," Samantha said.

