Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About 'Showing Up' as She is Busy Promoting Yashoda Amid Myositis Diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is putting up a brave front as she is promoting her upcoming film Yashoda in the face of an autoimmune disease. On Monday, the actress took to social media to share a couple of photos from the film’s promotional events and shared her day’s motto along with it. For the event, Samantha chose an all-black outfit and accessories her looks with a pair of glasses.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like, and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower Shave Show up !! I borrowed it for a day ♥️For #yashodathemovie promotions ..see you on the 11th.”

A couple of days back, Samantha took to her Instagram story section to share that she is missing out on all the action as she is battling Myositis, an autoimmune disease. Samantha took to her Instagram story to share Australian DJ and renowned house music producer, Wax Motif’s reel in which he is playing the EDM version of O Antava song from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Sharing the reel, Samantha wrote: “Missing out on all the action.” She also added a fire emoji to her story.

Last month, she took to social media to reveal that she has been diagnosed with the disease. She shared a photo from the hospital and penned a long note telling her fans and followers about her diagnosis. She wrote, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. ♥️ THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and Kushi.

