Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Targetted For Her Dress, Hits Back at Trolls. Read More

Female actors coming under attack from trolls for their style and fashion is not something we haven’t heard of. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently targetted for endorsing an alcohol brand, once again came under fire for her style.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was targetted for wearing a plunging emerald green and black floor-length gown. Her makeup and hair game was on point. No doubt the actor looked stunning, but some netizens criticised her outfit and brutally trolled her.

The actor, though, was not to be let down by these judgments and she shared her opinion on an Instagram story. Samantha wrote that as a woman she knows what it means to be judged, adding that women are judged based on their clothing, race, education, skin tone and several other aspects. Furthermore, the diva said that making quick judgments based on clothing is the easiest thing.

The Oh Baby actor wrote that it’s 2022 and high time that women not be judged for their clothing. “The time spent on trolling actresses should be spent on improving themselves," the actor told the trolls.

She wrote that judgments made by people should, instead, be channelised by them within. According to Samantha, projecting our ideals on someone else has never done something good.

