Samantha Ruth Prabhu Thanks Vignesh Shivan for the Role of Khatija in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first film after the divorce announcement from her husband Naga Chaitanya, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was an instant hit among the fans, who fell in love with her character. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles along with Samantha. Now, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to thank the director for letting her play the role of Khatija in the film.

Sharing a photo of her where she can be seen sitting and laughing carelessly with her hand supporting her head, The Family Man 2 actress wrote, “Khatija ❤️Thankyou @wikkiofficial for letting me have fun with the role . Comedy is my favourite genre and it’s always extra special when I get to play a role that allows me to be who I truly am (aka the funny girl).You delivered more than you promised and I will always be grateful ♥️Thankyou. @jukalker 💕

@sadhnasingh1 💕@koduruamarnath 💕I love you ♥️."

Take a look at her post:

Earlier in the day, the actress took to Instagram to drop a gorgeous photo of her, killing it in a sizzling hot-pink coloured top. In the photo, she is wearing a top with a plunging neckline and has completely nailed the looks. She has kept her hair open and used minimum accessories.

Sharing the photo, The Family Man 2 actress wrote, “Destiny’s child ."

Meanwhile, in the work front, she is currently shooting with Vijay Deverakonda for their upcoming film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD11, is a romance helmed by Shiva Nirvana. It will be their second film together after Mahanati. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili. In addition to this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Shakuntalam and Yashoda.

