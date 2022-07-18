Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Be a Guest in Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: ‘Looking Forward to It’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. Be it her looks or her top-notch acting skills, Samantha has proved to be a versatile actress. Beginning her career in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave to marking her place in the Hindi entertainment industry with The Family Man 2, she has won millions of hearts.

Her popularity is growing immensely overseas as well. The much-loved diva has been invited as a guest by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which is scheduled to begin on August 12. Samantha will interact with her fans, deliver a speech, and talk about her career during her appearance at IFFM.

Last year, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also a part of the festival in 2021 and bagged the ‘Best Performance Female (series)’ award. She thanked the film festival and said, ‘‘I wish that I was able to do this in person. Just listening to the immense talent before me is an award by itself. It is truly an honour”.

This year as the COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, Samantha is excited and eagerly looking forward to the experience. She said, “Last year, even though I was a part of IFFM virtually, I could feel the energy and vibe because of the enthusiasm of all the participants. With the world opening up and given the opportunity to travel to Australia to be part of it in person, to experience that energy first hand, is something I’m looking forward to. Celebrating Indian cinema, in all its diversity with communities of both Indians and cinema lovers unanimously together is an exciting feeling.”

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the festival director, added, “Samantha has such an ardent fan following here in Australia. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to be part of IFFM and celebrate her, and her work at the festival this year. She’s such a versatile actor and has found such impeccable respect amongst her fans for her work.”

She is also set to make her way into Bollywood and has reportedly signed a movie with Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from that, Samantha and Varun Dhawan will also make an appearance in the Indian leg of Citadel, that will be directed by Raj and DK. It is also being rumoured that she might be a part of No Entry Mein Entry.

