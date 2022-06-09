Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone, These Female Stars Conquered Health Issues

What we see on camera is only a part of celeb life. There’s so much that the actors also deal with. From personal losses to health concerns, they, too, are no different when it comes to life. And we all know that it’s not an easy world to live in. Today, let’s take a look at female stars who are or were suffering from health-related issues.

Starting with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had a lot of trouble with the polymorphic light eruption at one point. It’s a skin condition where you get itchy skin and severe inflammation from any heat exposure. It is quite difficult for people with this condition to stay in the sun for more than 10 minutes. Samantha, who had been afflicted with a similar illness for nearly two years, is now fully recovered.

Sneha Ullal is commonly known as Junior Aishwarya Rai. She was afflicted with a blood disorder. Due to an autoimmune disorder, she experienced a lot of challenges in her work. According to sources, her career has slowed down due to her illness.

Ileana became popular throughout Tollywood as well as Bollywood. The actor was depressed and suffered from body dysmorphic disorder. She had been suffering from this condition for a few years, and gradually recovered with the help of her family and friends. Ileana also set aside a few years for movies.

Nayanthara is also suffering from a skin disease called Mystery Skin Disorder. She suffered from a type of skin allergy. Due to the pain caused by wearing make-up, the shooting also had to be cancelled. It is said to be a rare disease found in some people. However, after using Kerala Ayurvedic medicines for almost two years, she recovered from the disease.

Deepika Padukone has struggled with depression for a long time. She went out of her way to tell everyone about it. Her emotional anguish was induced by her love failures. As a result, she sought specialised help and gradually overcame her mental issues.

Actor Bhagyashree is also suffering from a muscle condition. She revealed that she was unable to move her right arm during the filming of the television show Laut Aao Trisha and that it took her more than a year to recover. She will overcome this difficulty if she exercises consistently, she said.

