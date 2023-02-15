Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. She has worked in a number of popular movies like Ye Maaya Chesave, Naan Ee, Manam, Kaththi, Theri, 24, Pushpa: The Rise and many others. After gaining popularity in the South, the actress is all set to make a name for herself in Bollywood.

The diva has been paired with Varun Dhawan for filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming project, the Indian adaptation of the series Citadel. The shooting of the web series is currently in progress. According to reports, Samantha will be seen performing some intense action scenes in this series.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the diva shared a snap from her workout session, which is currently going viral.

Sharing the photo, the actress wished everyone, “Happy Valentine’s Day."

From the photos, it can be concluded that the actress is following a proper workout routine for her upcoming project and is all geared up to do the intense action sequences.

Meanwhile, a few days back, the makers also released a poster of the actress in a sassy avatar. She was seen in a brown leather jacket with a pair of black denim and wore brown shades to complete her look.

Citadel is an action series and marks her second project with the Amazon Prime Video and director duo Raj and DK, who had earlier cast her in their hit spy thriller series The Family Man 2. According to sources, the main part of the shooting will be held in north India, followed by Serbia and South Africa. The web series will be one of those Indian shows that will have an international audience and the project also marks the first collaboration between Samantha and Varun Dhawan.

Apart from this, Samantha will next be seen in the much-awaited mythological drama, Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is based on the famous play by Kalidasa, Abhigyan Shakuntalam.

The film will showcase the epic love story between Shakuntala and king Dushyanta. Dev Mohan will be seen as king Dushyanta. The movie also features Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Samantha also has the upcoming Telugu language romantic comedy film Kushi in her kitty. The movie is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and features Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. However, the makers have not finalised the release date yet.

