Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Feature In Thalapathy Vijay’s Next: Report

After the astronomical success of Vikram, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly busy working on his next film with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. After Master, the actor-director duo is all set to reunite for Thalapathy 67. The film has been making headlines for quite some time now, and the latest development from the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer suggests that its star cast will boast of three leading actresses.

It was previously reported that actress Trisha will be seen playing Vijay’s love interest in Thalapathy 67. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been reportedly roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming film. Now, speculations are rife that Keerthy Suresh has joined the cast of Thalapathy 67.

It is rumoured that both Keerthy and Trisha will essay the role of Thalapathy Vijay’s lady love in different timelines. The project is said to go on floors in December this year. Production house Seven Screen Studio is said to be bankrolling Thalapathy 67. It is also believed that Anirudh Ravichander will compose the background score and music of the highly-anticipated film. However, no official announcement about the same has been made yet.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for Varisu. The upcoming film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju and Sirish have produced the film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The Tamil drama stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. In addition to Vijay and Rashmika, this Vamshi Paidipally directorial will also feature R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shaam and Yogi Babu, among others, in supporting roles. Varisu also marks the first-ever collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and composer Thaman S.

The filming of Varisu went on floors in April this year. It is expected to hit the big screen on the occasion of Pongal 2023. The Telugu dub of the film, titled Vaarasudu, will also simultaneously be released in the theatres.

