Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ever since she featured in The Family Man, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become everyone’s favourite. The actress then stunned everyone with her sizzling performance on Pushpa’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song. Now, if recent reports are to be believed, Samantha is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Pair Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana?

As per a recent report by Peepingmoon, Samantha has signed her debut Hindi movie with Ayushmann Khurrana. Reportedly, the film will be ‘unique and intriguing’ with a dose of ‘humour and suspense’. The source cited by the entertainment portal claimed that while the paperwork to get Samantha on board is done, her shooting dates are now being discussed. However, there is no official announcement about this so far.

