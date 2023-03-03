Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took her fans by shock when she opened up about suffering from an autoimmune condition known as Myositis, last year. Owing to her medical condition, Samantha took a long sabbatical from her work commitments. At the time, she was shooting for her upcoming film Kushi, starring Vijay Devarakonda. Kushi’s filming had to be stalled abruptly, following her health scare. Now, as per the latest reports, Samantha will be resuming the film’s shoot on March 8 this year.

Earlier, the first schedule of Kushi was extensively shot in the snowy landscapes of Kashmir. Soon after the wrap-up of the first segment, Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis and had to take a break temporarily. Now, according to Siasat, Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda will bounce back to the second scheduled shoot in Hyderabad.

Samantha is already busy shooting for the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brother’s web series Citadel. Sources claim that she will be joining the sets of Kushi once she completes Citadel’s shoot.

Helmed by director Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is billed to be an easy-breezy romantic drama. The tale will take us through the endearing love story of an army officer who gets smitten by a Kashmiri woman. The film is expected to hit the big screens in June this year.

The first look motion poster of Kushi was dropped by the makers on May 16, 2022. The dreamy video captured Vijay Devarakonda sporting a macho look, a cigarette dangling from his lips. Samantha looked pretty as always, dressed in a pink saree, staring affectionately at Vijay, flashing her adorable smile. The main highlight of the fairytale-like motion poster was Vijay’s shirt and Samantha’s saree drape, both tied in a knot.

This is the second time where the duo will be sharing screen space. Earlier, they were lauded for their spectacular on-screen chemistry in the 2018 Nag Ashwin-directorial film, Mahanati. Needless to mention, after Mahanati, Samantha and Vijay’s upcoming film Kushi have raised the bar of expectations among movie buffs.

Samantha is also geared up for the release of the epic romantic drama, Shaakuntalam. She is paired opposite actor Dev Mohan in the movie, which is scheduled to release in the theatres on April 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News here