Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Set Screens on Fire With This Song in Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who attained a pan-India fan base with the Oo Antava song from the film Pushpa: The Rise. According to reports, she is all set to return with another sizzler in her upcoming film Yashoda. Mani Sharma has scored the music. More details related to this number are yet to be revealed.

According to reports, the makers have constructed lavish sets for the shooting of the song. An official announcement will soon be made regarding this number. The audience is eager to witness this song from the film Yashoda.

According to recent reports, the production of Yashoda has been completed except for one song. It was reported that this track will be shot across slums in Hyderabad. Yashoda’s producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad had made an interesting revelation. He said that Yashoda was wrapped up in 100 days and currently computer graphics work is underway. Dubbing for the film has also started, according to Prasad. Dubbing work for other languages will also be done simultaneously.

As of now, the first glimpse of the actress in Yashoda has left the audience amazed. The first glimpse was shared by Sridevi Movies, writing that there’s so much beyond what you see. Fans were highly fascinated with this and wrote that Yashoda should be promoted aggressively in Hindi.

This teaser was shared on Youtube as well. Many praised the teaser, while others called it a copy of the film Blood Hunters. Some also commented that background music seems inspired by the Stranger Things series.

It remains to be seen whether Yashoda succeeds at the box office. Directed by Hari and Harish, the film hit the theatres on August 12. According to the director duo, this film is based on a true incident. They said that the movie describes a crime which is confronted by a girl. How she exposes this criminal plot forms the crux of Yashoda. Actors Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murli Sharma and Rao Ramesh are also there in this project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.