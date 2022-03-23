Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Sushmita Sen: Women Stars Who Have Ruled OTT Space

With OTT platforms fast emerging as alternatives to theatres, several stars, female actors, in particular, have left their mark on the audience. Let’s have a look at some female actors who took the road less travelled and made it big.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Being a part of big production houses in the Tollywood film industry, Samantha’s rise on the national level can be attributed to the Hindi web series, The Family Man Season 2, wherein she played a fearless Sri Lankan rebel.

Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah has made a name for herself in digital media with a crime thriller November Story directed by Indhra Subramanian. However, the series didn't receive much praise, but Tamannaah was highly applauded for her performance.

Kajal Agarwal: Kajal marked her OTT debut with a horror fiction, Live Telecast, directed by Venkat Prabhu. Streaming on Disney plus Hotstar, the series was well-received by the audience.

Shruti Haasan: Shruti has acted in Telugu, Tamil as well as Hindi language web series. She marked her OTT debut with the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai. She will soon be seen in web series titled Bestseller.

Nithya Menon: Nithya entered the space with Breath: Into the Shadows alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She impressed the audience with her role.

Priyamani: With her stellar performance in The Family Man web series, Priyamani brought a craze for herself in Bollywood as well.

Kiara Advani: Kiara entered the space with Lust Stories and shot to fame with her performance as a young high school teacher.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Sobhita put herself on the map with the Amazon Prime show Made in Heaven.

Sushmita Sen: The former Miss Universe, who once starred in movies, has now become an OTT star. She got the viewers hooked to their screens with shows like Arya and Arya 2.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Aditi, who has built a body of work across languages, grabbed the eyeballs with Hindi anthology Ajeeb Daastaans.

EEsha Rebba: Playing the role of Pinky in the Telugu web series titled Lust Stories, EEsha Rebba marked her OTT debut.

Amala Paul: Amala with her performance in Telugu anthology drama Lust Stories, was welcomed by the audience with great pleasure.

